Ethiopia: WFP Picks Hello Cash to Ensure Food Security

The World Food Program (WFP), Lion International Bank and Bell Cash have inked a tripartite agreement to use Hello Cash to ensure food security in the Amhara Regional State.

WFP has been providing food aid to citizens in three districts of the Amhara Regional State to address food insecurity and ensure that citizens receive nutritious food. The system is expected to benefit these beneficiaries by providing reliable, fast, accessible and affordable transactions, according to a statement from Lion.

"It will enhance their savings and help them to save time and money spent visiting bank branches," reads the statement.

Hello Cash, a mobile and agent banking service, was launched three years ago with a partnership arrangement between Lion Bank, Somali MicroFinance and BelCash Technology Solution PLC.