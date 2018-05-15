Ethiopia: Coffee Transaction Dwindles By 18%

The Ethiopian Commodity Exchange (ECX) announced that it had transacted 45,000tn of commodity worth 2.5 billion Br within 20 days in April.

Out of the total transaction, 66pc of the volume and 81pc of the value was recorded by coffee, according to the data from the ECX.

Though the transaction of coffee registered a 12pc increase from the previous year same period, it has shown an 18pc decline from the previous month.

During the reported time along with coffee, the ECX also traded 11tn of sesame, 3,105tn of kidney beans, and 1,377tn of legume.