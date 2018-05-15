Somalia: PM Inspects Security Checkpoints in Mogadishu

Somali Prime Minister, Hassan Ali Kheire has toured several districts in Mogadishu to assess the security of the city.

In a surprise visit to inspect the security condition, Prime Minister Kheire reconnoitred parts of the town.

PM Kheyre who was accompanied by the Minister for Internal Security, Mohamed Abukar Islow, Intelligence chief and other security officials has visited the headquarters of Some of the districts.

Khaire has stressed the need to provide the best possible security to the public and dissuade would-be criminals with the deployment of uniformed and plain-clothed police officers.

He commended Mogadishu stabilization officers for their commitments to beef up the security of the city.

The security minister who spoke to the media during the inspection said the Prime Minister and his team inspected the security of city with the aim of assessing work done by the stabilization forces.

"Our inspection started from Villa Somalia through several districts to Dayniile, Tredishe, Jaziira and Kahda localities," said Islow.

The tour of the Prime Minister comes as the government intensifying its security operations in and around Mogadishu ahead of the Holy Ramadan.

Last week African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) said Somali Police Force and African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) Police will conduct joint patrols throughout the Ramadan period aiming to beef up security in the capital city, Mogadishu.