14 May 2018

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: PM Inspects Security Checkpoints in Mogadishu

Tagged:

Related Topics

Somali Prime Minister, Hassan Ali Kheire has toured several districts in Mogadishu to assess the security of the city.

In a surprise visit to inspect the security condition, Prime Minister Kheire reconnoitred parts of the town.

PM Kheyre who was accompanied by the Minister for Internal Security, Mohamed Abukar Islow, Intelligence chief and other security officials has visited the headquarters of Some of the districts.

Khaire has stressed the need to provide the best possible security to the public and dissuade would-be criminals with the deployment of uniformed and plain-clothed police officers.

He commended Mogadishu stabilization officers for their commitments to beef up the security of the city.

The security minister who spoke to the media during the inspection said the Prime Minister and his team inspected the security of city with the aim of assessing work done by the stabilization forces.

"Our inspection started from Villa Somalia through several districts to Dayniile, Tredishe, Jaziira and Kahda localities," said Islow.

The tour of the Prime Minister comes as the government intensifying its security operations in and around Mogadishu ahead of the Holy Ramadan.

Last week African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) said Somali Police Force and African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) Police will conduct joint patrols throughout the Ramadan period aiming to beef up security in the capital city, Mogadishu.

Somalia

Somalia, Turkey Discuss Ways to Boost Cooperation

Somalia Deputy Prime Minister, Mahdi Mohamed Guled held talks with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Akdeğ o.n Monday Read more »

Read the original article on Shabelle.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.