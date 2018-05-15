14 May 2018

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Africa: Somalia Says It's Ready to Take Over Security Responsibility From AU

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Somali government has told a joint team from the U.N. and AU that it remains committed to taking over security responsibility as the country transitions from failed to state to a fragile state.

Abdisaid Musse Ali, a National Security Advisor with the Federal Government acknowledged that the transition plan will signal a change in how security is delivered.

"The transition plan represents a significant change in the planning and delivery of security in Somalia. It's not business as usual," he said in a statement issued on Sunday from AMISOM.

"For many years, Somalia has been grateful for the strong support of our international partners which has allowed the country to make progress," he added during a high-level of the AU-UN joint review team and international partners held in Mogadishu.

Francisco Madeira, the Special Representative of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission (SRCC) for Somalia said that a lasting peace in Somalia could only be forged if Somali's take the lead in rebuilding their country with the support of international partners.

"All the things that are showing up now, in this transition plan, were already at the centre of AMISOM's action plan. We need to build a state and building a state meant the Somalis needed to take responsibility not only of the military but also of the administration of the country," he added.

Madeira's said his vision for Somalia's transition plan is one where Al-Shabaab militants have been pushed out of major towns and supply routes secured before AMISOM troops hand over security responsibility to their Somali counterparts.

The head of the UN delegation tasked with reviewing AMISOM, Walid Musa Abdelkarim said that Somalia's political stock is climbing in the region.

"We now are convinced that the geopolitical position or status of Somalia is rising, increasing every day because of global events and therefore we will have this time a more serious tone in what we do," Abdelkarim noted.

The AU-UN joint review team is meeting in Somalia to prepare its report to the UN Security Council. Their report could impact the decision to extend AMISOM's mandate which will expire on May 31.

Somalia

Thirteen militants, 4 Civilians Killed in Market Blast, Fighting

Clashes between Somali army troops backing local villagers and al-Shabab militants have left at least 13 of the militant… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabelle.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.