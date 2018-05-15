Ethiopia: Support the Economy Via Robotics Technology

Robotic technology was once considered as something which is left to the wealthy and developed nations. Those countries listed as "Third world countries" were lagging far behind when it comes to the concept of robot technology. However, when the robotic technology began to take a leading role in the manufacturing sector, several developing countries are showing interest to invest on it.

This investment leans on nurturing students' talent at grass root level to know basic knowledge of Engineering and Mathematics.

Lately a group of 18 Ethiopian students from different school did partake at VEX Global Robotic Competition in the U.S. in which not less than 568 students from all over the world partook. Ethiopian competitors had come up with an interesting result in the competition.

Iken Ethiopia Robotics Director, Senakriem Mekonnen said that robotic technology hinges on Maths and physics knowledge among hard sciences . Despite the fact that Ethiopian students are good at the new trend, the absence of proper support has crippling them from showing their full potential to the world. The recent competition is a good instance to this.

According to him, robotic technology needs coordinated effort of all parties: government, private sectors and parents. Without a concerted push, the expected result could not be take shape.

He further noted that, Robotic technology and other high techs are not option for the growing economy of Ethiopia. They are must-applied approaches. "We have to unleash robotic technology to further strength the manufacturing sector and others. In this regard, Iken Ethiopia is playing its part by investing on young and talented Ethiopians."

Using this as a ground, The Ethiopian Herald had interviewed, Technology Transfer and Development General Director of Ministry of Science and Technology(MoST), Dr. Kalid Ahmed to what extent the country has gave attention to the robotic technology.

Dr. Kalid said that Robotic technology is not something left only for "some" or for the well developed countries. It is becoming more and more a must-adopt technology for all countries that aspire to grow. Both high level and low level technologies are needed for the growing economy of the country. In this regard, MoST together with other stakeholders is doing its level best to benefit from it.

Seeing the technology's significance, MoST has applied multiple approaches. This is in the form of investing on applied technology and applied resources. The approach has placed special focus on agriculture, construction and livestock sectors.

"Using available resource we need to invest on advanced technologies. To do that, we need qualified and standard human resources."

The ministry is pursuing a strategy that promote appropriate technology to the growing economy of country.

As part of this effort ,robotic competition that enthuse students had been carried in the country. This strategy is targeted on inspiring students to invest their knowledge, time and energy in such advanced technologies.

He also said, the Ministry is also awarding outstanding students with a new innovation that would benefit national economic progress.

" What is more, starting from the next year, we will open a special school for gifted and talented students in Burayu. "

The construction of the center is underway. When the center becomes operational all students including the economically disadvantaged ones will be accommodated and there will be a proper ecosystem for foundation including the advanced technologies.