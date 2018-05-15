Eritrea: Independence Day Celebrations

Asmara — Eritrean nationals residing in Doha, Qatar, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait as well as Vienna, Austria, celebrated the 27th Independence Day anniversary with patriotic zeal under the theme "Vision through Toil".

The colorful celebration the Eritrean community members in Qatar conducted was attended by the Qatari Ministers of Culture and Sports and Administrative Development and Environment, Diplomats as well as by a number of nationals.

Indicating that the Eritrean Independence is the outcome of the struggle and sacrifice of the Eritrean people, Mr. Ali Ibrahim, Eritrean Ambassador to Qatar, said that unity and harmony of the Eritrean people are the foundation for the success of the national development drives.

In the same vein, the Eritrean nationals residing in Riyadh celebrated the 27th Independence Day anniversary featuring various activities depicting the unity in diversity of the Eritrean people. At the event certificates of appreciation was handed over to individuals that made outstanding contribution in the success of the programs of the community.

The Eritrean Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Mr. Mohammed-Omar Mahmud, said that the Eritrean Independence beyond funfair and jubilation has deep meaning in which the Eritrean people reflect their unity and societal values. He also expressed appreciation for those who contributed for the realization of the event.

The Eritrean nationals residing in Kuwait also celebrated the 27th Independence Day anniversary featuring cultural and artistic activities.

Pointing out that the Eritrean community in Kuwait has been contributing to national programs since the days of the armed struggle for independence, Mr. Osman Saleh, Eritrean Ambassador to Kuwait, called for strong participation in the implementation of the national development programs.

Meanwhile, Eritrean community members in Vienna, Austria, on 12 May celebrated the independence anniversary with a great national pride featuring various activities.

The Chairman of the Eritrean community in Austria, Mr. Omar Jabir pointed out that the love of country emanates from the noble national and societal values and called for transferring to the young generation.