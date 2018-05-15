14 May 2018

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Independence Day Celebrations

Tagged:

Related Topics

Asmara — Eritrean nationals residing in Doha, Qatar, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait as well as Vienna, Austria, celebrated the 27th Independence Day anniversary with patriotic zeal under the theme "Vision through Toil".

The colorful celebration the Eritrean community members in Qatar conducted was attended by the Qatari Ministers of Culture and Sports and Administrative Development and Environment, Diplomats as well as by a number of nationals.

Indicating that the Eritrean Independence is the outcome of the struggle and sacrifice of the Eritrean people, Mr. Ali Ibrahim, Eritrean Ambassador to Qatar, said that unity and harmony of the Eritrean people are the foundation for the success of the national development drives.

In the same vein, the Eritrean nationals residing in Riyadh celebrated the 27th Independence Day anniversary featuring various activities depicting the unity in diversity of the Eritrean people. At the event certificates of appreciation was handed over to individuals that made outstanding contribution in the success of the programs of the community.

The Eritrean Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Mr. Mohammed-Omar Mahmud, said that the Eritrean Independence beyond funfair and jubilation has deep meaning in which the Eritrean people reflect their unity and societal values. He also expressed appreciation for those who contributed for the realization of the event.

The Eritrean nationals residing in Kuwait also celebrated the 27th Independence Day anniversary featuring cultural and artistic activities.

Pointing out that the Eritrean community in Kuwait has been contributing to national programs since the days of the armed struggle for independence, Mr. Osman Saleh, Eritrean Ambassador to Kuwait, called for strong participation in the implementation of the national development programs.

Meanwhile, Eritrean community members in Vienna, Austria, on 12 May celebrated the independence anniversary with a great national pride featuring various activities.

The Chairman of the Eritrean community in Austria, Mr. Omar Jabir pointed out that the love of country emanates from the noble national and societal values and called for transferring to the young generation.

Eritrea

Contribution in Support of Disadvantaged Citizens

Eritrean nationals residing abroad have contributed over 170 thousand Nakfa in support of four disabled citizens in… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabait.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.