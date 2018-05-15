Somalia: Veteran Diplomat Farah Dies At 99

Somalia government on Monday announced the death of former Permanent Representative of Somalia to the United Nations Abdirahim Abby Farah.

Farah who was born in Barry, Wales in the United Kingdom died aged 99 at his New York home early Monday.

Somalia Prime Minister Hassan Khaire send his condolences to the family of the veteran diplomat.

Farah began his diplomatic career with the Trust Territory of Somaliland and after independence with the early civilian government of the Republic Somali. He therein served in various capacities from 1951 to 1961 including as Director of the Somali Information Service.

He also served as the Somalia Ambassador to Ethiopia between 1961 and 1965.

Farah acted as Somalia's representative to the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa in 1962.

Somali Govt Soldier Shoots Dead Mogadishu Bajaaj Operator

Regional Leaders Meet in Baidoa Amid Widening Rift With Mogadishu

Farmaajo Arrives in Qatar For 2 Day Visit

Diplomat Farah also represented the nation at the Council of Ministers of the Organisation of African Union (OAU) in 1964 to 1965.

1965 to 1972 he served as the Permanent Representative of Somalia to the United Nations in New York City. He concurrently served as the Acting Director General of Somalia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 1966.

From 1969 to 1972, Farah was the Chairperson of the UN Special Committee Against Apartheid, presiding over a special session of the United Nations Security Council in 1972.

Farah served as Somalia's representative within the League of Arab States

In 1998 Farah helped found the Partnership to Strengthen African Grassroots Organizations (PaSAGO) which he later served as the Chairperson.