Dodoma — The government has set aside Sh1.2 billion for Monduli district council to implement water projects in rural areas.

The money is part of Sh1.45 billion required for the water projects in 2018/19 financial year, deputy minister for water and irrigation Mr Jumaa Aweso.

Mr Aweso also said that the government through its Irrigation Commission is reviewing the 2002 irrigation strategic plan which will prioritise on construction of dams.

"The review will identify strategic areas for irrigation farming to make it sustainable," said Mr Aweso.

He added that the government will continue allocating funds for the irrigation systems.

Mr Aweso was responding to a question asked by Mr Julius Kalanga (Monduli-Chadema) who wanted to know when the government would implement President John Magufuli's promise of rehabilitating three dams in Monduli.