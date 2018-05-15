Nigeria: Again Shiites Members, Police Clash in Abuja

Abuja — Members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) who were demanding the release of their leader, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, who has been in detention, yesterday clashed with the police in Abuja.

The youths who were armed with stones , chased away a police team and overturned a traffic warden cabin on the road, chanting "Free El-Zakzaky."

The Guardian learnt that the protesters who were mainly youths grounded the Federal Secretariat complex, which is few metres away from the National Assembly and took over the roads in the area.

It was gathered that the Federal Secretariat Divisional Police Crime Officer was injured in the face after he called for reinforcement to disperse them.

A team of policemen who later arrived the scene of the incident arrested four of the Shiites members.

As at the time of filing this report, normalcy has returned to the Federal Secretariat complex as business activities have started picking up.