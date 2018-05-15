Nigeria Wants to Host 2022 Youth Olympic Games in Abuja

Nigeria has officially made a proposal to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to host the 2022 Youth Olympic Games in Abuja, a statement by the Ministry of Sports said yesterday.

At a video presentation held in Abuja on Sunday, the Nigerian delegation comprising the Minister of Youth and Sports, Solomon Dalung, the Permanent Secretary, Mr. Adesola Olusade, the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) President, Habu Gumel, officials of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, and the Federal Capital Territory, Dalung assured the visiting IOC members that Abuja would be ready to host the games if Nigeria got the nod.

He commended the IOC for considering an African host for the event, adding, "I want to commend the IOC for developing a mechanism for Africa to be taken along through the changes introduced in the organization of the Youth Olympics. I want to assure you that the capacity of the country to deliver is not in doubt. We will ensure that we package a brand of the Youth Games, which after 2022 will set an agenda for the IOC to emulate.

"Abuja is ready to host because we have hosted international competitions in the past. Moreover, the IOC has emphasized that countries seeking to host the games should not build new structures but improve on their existing ones or make use of temporary facilities, which will be dismantled after the games.

"We have the organizational capacity, the experience and the technical know-how to host. Abuja as a city has most of the requirements as enumerated to us by the IOC in a video presentation. We hope that at the end of the day, Nigeria will be chosen to host the 2022 Games for Africa."

Earlier, the IOC members led by Antoine Goetschy, Associate Director for the Youth Olympic Games, stated in their video presentation that the process of securing the bid to host the games will cost nothing to enable weaker countries with the potential to host the event.

"We are here to see what you have to propose and to show you an overview of what we want in a host city. The objective of our visit is for the proposing host nation to understand the strategic alignment and stakeholders engagement and the potential operational footprint," he said.

Other criteria for hosting the games as presented in the video include demonstration of existing international and youth strategies, prior experience in hosting major events, motivation of the relevant authorities and stakeholders for hosting the Youth Games, dedicated and permanent fields of play, potential accommodation solutions for NOC team delegations, existing indoor multipurpose arenas, potential sites for outdoor festival space and discussions on how hosting the YOG 2022 can act as a catalyst for further development.

The members comprising Gilbert Felli, Senior Adviser, Melina Simm, Advisor and Mathieu Pouret, YOG Manager undertook an inspection tour of the Abuja National Stadium and other facilities on Monday while discussions to select the host country continue.

emergence of NFF President, Amaju Pinnick as CAF Executive Committee member 14 months ago. Yesterday, the Emergency Committee of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) appointed Ubah into the Organising Committee for the Africa Cup of Nations.

FC Ifeanyi Ubah is one of the first clubs in Nigeria to build its own football stadium from the scratch and Ubah, also the Chairman of Anambra State Football Association, has established a policy of attracting good hands in technical and playing realms, which has seen Brazilian coaches and players from other African countries serve the top club. The club also has a sustainable youth development programme, with young players who step up to the plate regularly promoted to the senior squad.

"Nigeria is very happy with this appointment. It is a big plus for private football club owners in our country. Chief (Dr) Ifeanyi Ubah has done very well over the years and he very much deserves this appointment.

"I am of the belief that he will justify the confidence reposed in him and bring his wealth of experience to bear in serving the committee," Pinnick, who is a Member of the CAF Emergency Committee and is also President of the AFCON Organizing Committee on which Ubah will serve, told thenff.com.