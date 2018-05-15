Nigeria: Police Stall Kano Speaker's Impeachment, Seal Off Assembly

Policemen and personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), yesterday, prevented an alleged move by aggrieved members of the Kano State House of Assembly to impeach Speaker Yusuf Abdullah Atta.

The armed operatives, who arrived in 10 vehicles, sealed off all entry points into the legislative complex.

The state's police spokesman, Magaji Musa Majia, confirmed the deployment.

He, however, absolved the security men of complicity in the saga, saying the action was precipitated by an intelligence report suggesting possible breakdown of law and order.

The Assembly has suspended plenary till June 30, to observe the Muslim Ramadan fast. It was learnt that the legislators rescheduled plenary in a deliberate attempt to carry out the plan.

They accused Atta of alleged incompetence and failure to protect legislators' interest in last Saturday's All Progressives Congress (APC) poll.

One of the members, who craved anonymity, said 24 legislators had already signed the impeachment notice before the blockade.

"Our plan was to impeach the speaker this morning for gross incompetence and overriding interest. Many of us were denied the right of interest in the last APC congress. We are aware he was part of the deliberate move by government to reject all our candidates during the congress. We consider this as betrayal. We know the police are acting based on directive from the government but we will not accept this," he said.

Atta, however, dismissed the development, saying it would not make him lose any sleep. "It will be unfair on the part of my colleagues to hold me responsible for what played out at the last two congresses, because they equally understand the politics. Secondly, those planning my impeachment should also know that the House is on Ramadan break," he said.

He added: "I wonder who is planning this at the moment when sitting has been adjourned. Again, you know what the law says about impeachment - 27 members. We will see how many of them are planning this."

The police are being fingered in some inglorious roles in the settlement of political scores less than a week after men of the force were allegedly used by a faction of the APC in Rivers State to stop a High Court in Port Harcourt from sitting .

Senator Magnus Abe , one of the governorship aspirants in APC in Rivers State had approached the court to stop the declaration of the results of the APC congresses in the state on account of alleged irregularities that attended the process . But the case could not be heard because the court premises were barricaded and put under lock and key by the police allegedly at the instance of a federal minister from the state.

The police, meanwhile, have dispelled reports of a bomb explosion on the premises of the Holy Cross Catholic Church, Iji Nike, Abakpa, Enugu State.

A statement by police spokesman in the state, Ebere Amaraizu, said the Sunday morning incident had nothing to do with a bomb, urging members of the public to go about their normal activities.

He blamed fireworks, saying the perpetrator wanted to cause panic among church members

"The command further wishes to inform members of the public that there was no loss of life, no injury or damage to property," he said, adding that the police have rendered the area safe and have commenced investigations.