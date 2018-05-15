15 May 2018

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Teacher Accused of Impregnating Standard 7 Pupil, Forcing Her to Abort

By Aaron Banda

Malawi Police in Mchinji District last week arrested a 28-year-old primary school teacher at Ngulukira Primary School in the district for allegedly defiling a Standard Seven pupil.

Mchinji Police Station Public Relations Officer, Kaitano Lubrino, sad the suspect has been identified as Emmanuel Banda.

He said Banda allegedly forced the girl to abort the pregnancy.

"After learning the girl was pregnant , he started persuading her to abort. The victim told police that on April 24, 2018, without the knowledge of her parents, Emanuel Banda picked her somewhere for an abortion where they both spent two days," he said.

Lubrino said the victim's missing prompted her mother to probe more when she returned the following day. The girl then revealed about her pregnancy and subsequent abortion.

When the matter was reported to police, the girl was referred to Chimwankango Health Centre where medical results confirmed that the girl had aborted a pregnancy.

Banda comes from Nthunduwala Village in the area of Traditional Authority Kawomba in Kasungu District.

