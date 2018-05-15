15 May 2018

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Mystery Over Woman's Cause of Death

By Clemans Miyanicwe

Kamanjab — Police are at pains, as they have not yet ascertained the exact cause of death of the late Jacqueline !Oe-amses aged 22 who last Thursday night lost her life.

!Oe-amses travelled from farm Bloemhof, situated about 35 kilometres from Khorixas together with her boyfriend to go to the Khorixas State Hospital as she was not feeling well.

This is according to Kunene regional police community affairs officer, Sergeant Tabitha Haufiku.

"We cannot confirm it is murder, culpable homicide or if it was a natural death," Haufiku said.

The pair who is suspected to have been consuming alcohol was dropped off in front of the Khorixas State Hospital by the car they asked for a lift from Bloemhof.

!Oe-amses allegedly fell on the ground when her boyfriend was assisting her to get off the vehicle. !Oe-amses is said to have been planning to visit the local hospital, as she was reportedly not feeling well.

"Her boyfriend thought she was drunk and was asleep according to the police report. She was bleeding from the mouth," further stated Haufiku.

!Oe-amses was left in care of the security guard at the same hospital gate and the boyfriend went to arrange for a sleeping place as well as a vehicle to transport her home and when she was transported back home is when he (boyfriend) realised she was dead. The doctor upon arrival at the hospital pronounced her dead according to Haufiku.

Investigations are on going and a post mortem report will be finalised this week.

The police will then state the cause of death. Her mother Regina !Oe-amses was informed of her daughter's death.

