Malawi: Macra Top Brass Contempt of Court Committal Proceedings Adjourned

Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (Macra) Director General Godfrey Itaye and two of its bosses have applied to High Court for an adjournment - which has been granted - to have thorough preparations in which they risk being sent to jail for failing to respect a court decision to allow its deputy director general Francis Bisika back to work.

Those facing contempt of court are 'untouchable' Itaye, former board chairperson Mervis Mangulenje ( was replaced by Reverend Alex Maulana) and director of legal affairs Dan Chisoni.

Bisika's contract was terminated under suspicious circumstances just weeks after the board chaired by Mangulenje approved it.

But when High Court judge Jack N'riva ordered Macra to reinstate Bisika, the three did not comply to the order and were dragged to court for contempt.

Bisika, through his lawyer Chancy Gondwe , filed a court application to commit the three to prison for contempt of court.

N'riva has since adjourned the matter to a date to be set later.

Macra has asked court for sufficient period to prepare for the case, and Bisika lawyers hope it will not be a case of justice delayed.

Itaye and Mangulenje have been embroiled is top level dubious multimillion kwacha contracts which were being used to syphon funds allegedly for the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), but also lining their pockets.

PriceWater House Auditing firm sources revealed they have written the regulatory body seeking a forensic audit, which Itaye is objecting, saying Macra would not pay for the forensic audit fees.

The Anti Corruption Bureau has been investigating allegations of fraudulent procurement and corruption at MACRA. It is yet to be seen how ACB director Reyneck Matemba will handle the alleged corruption allegations.

Topping the list is the awarding of a multi-million kwacha contract to Itaye's parent in-laws a Car track and supply of computers contract without tendering.

A 135 million kwacha dubious contract to supply and deliver developmental Calender's which we'e never delivered to Macra is yet another case of corruption yet to be investigated. Macra is also allegedly buying campaign cloth for the ruling DPP.