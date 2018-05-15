Malawi: Luanar Cushions Unsanitary Conditions At Mitundu Market

Lilongwe — Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (LUANAR) donated assorted sanitary materials to Mitundu Market with an aim of improving the sanitation under the Frugal Innovation Practicum.

According to LUANAR, Vice Chancellor George Kanyama Phiri, said an amount of K 2,072,050 which was sourced from students of Michigan State University (MSU) and LUANAR participating staff has benefited Mitundu and Wakawaka markets in Lilongwe by sharing 60 and 40 per cent respectively.

"Faculty and students from the two universities jointly conducted an innovative experiential learning course in August 2017 that focuses on building skills in collaborative community engagement in the context of urban food exchange and provisioning in Lilongwe.

"Students and vendors of Mitundu identified poor sanitation and lack of water as major problems for both sellers and buyers, hence this material donation today," Principal Investigator for the project, Dr. Liviness Banda explained.

Traditional Authority(TA) Chiseka thanked the LUANAR leadership for considering Mitundu Market saying the market requires more help as it would help the people from Mozambique being in the borders.

Chairman for Mitundu Market, Timmy Chikumba said the help is timely and asked for more support.

"We need fencing, shades, toilets, lights and a modern depot. Currently the situation is very bad and we need more support to have this market in good condition," he said.

One of the female vendor, Ruth Isaac 23 said lack of water in the market was a serious challenge that should be attended to with speed considering the fact that Lilongwe is one of the districts mostly hit by cholera, which is a hygiene associated disease.