Gambia: Football Vice President Loses in Mayoral Elections

Gambia Football Federation's Vice President Ebou Faye over the weekend lost in the chase for Banjul's mayoral seat.

The Football House's top brass, according to results declared by the country's Independent Electoral Commission, bit the dust to Rohey Malick Lowe.

A former national team player, Ebou who stood as an independent candidate, also doubling as the stadium's manager, came third best in a crowded race in the nation's administrative capital, pulling off 1,871 which translates as 17% of the votes.

Incumbent Abdoulie Bah finished second, garnering 2,292 votes behind winner and Mayoress-elect Rohey Malick Lowe who contested under ticket of the United Democratic Party.

Saturday's elections saw Ms. Lowe, break a long circle of male dominance in Banjul's political sphere.