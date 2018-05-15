14 May 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Is Gambia Heading Towards Post Electoral Violence?

Tagged:

Related Topics

As we go to press a standoff is taking place near Tombong Jatta's compound, the current leader of the APRC. By 8.41 pm the cordon made by the armed PIU forces is providing security to the APRC leader and those in the compound. A large number of UDP supporters who should be jubilating are now assembled for confrontation.

It is important for party leaders to immediately go to scenes where their supporters are assembled to diffuse tension. A party leader who cannot influence his/her supporters to maintain order must be seen to be leading a mob rather than a party. No party leader should be leading supporters who are engaged in mob justice and no supporters of a political party should be seen to be engaged in crimes against humanity. The spirit of one Gambia, one nation and one people is what brought about change and the same spirit should bring about national reconciliation, unity and level ground for multi-party contest where leaders will come and go without any violence.

Power is never permanent.

Gambia

Banjul Elects First Female Mayor Rohey Malick Lowe

The City of Banjul made history by electing its first female mayor. Mayoress-elect Rohey Malick Lowe will be the first… Read more »

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.