14 May 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: GNMC Warns Against Unauthorised Operation

By Nelson Manneh

The Gambia Nurses and Midwives Council (NMC), has issued a stern warning to unauthorised Schools of Nursing operating in the country, using unauthorised titles of nursing and nurses, for their products.

In a statement signed by Mafugi Bojang, the Registrar of the Council, the NMCC is responsible for regulating Nurses and Midwifery training and practices in the country; that Council is deeply troubled by this unfortunate development of people operating without authority, which he said is in contravention to the Act.

Bojang said there are only five recognised training institutions for Nursing and Midwifery in the Gambia; that the institutions are University of the Gambia-Department of Nursing and Reproductive Health (BSc Nursing Program), American International University, West Africa College of Nursing (BSc Nursing Program), Gambia College School of Nursing and Midwifery (Registered Nursing and Midwifery Program), Enrolled Nursing and Midwifery Training School in Bansang, in CRR and Community Health Nurse Training School in Mansakonko, LRR.

In his statement, Bojang said any other institution purportedly training nurse attendants or nurses, is operating outside the Laws of the Gambia and must cease spreading such misleading information with immediate effect.

"The general public is hereby informed that whosoever sends his or her daughter or son to any such School other than the ones mentioned, will be doing so at their own peril," he concluded.

Gambia

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

