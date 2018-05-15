Gambia: Samba Bah Appointed News Editor, President's Office

Mr. Samba Bah, the co-founder and President of the Foundation Against Discrimination (FAD), a human rights association, has been appointed as News Editor at the Office of the President since April 2018.

Mr. Bah has experience in journalism in The Gambia, and is lecturing English Language at both secondary and tertiary levels.

Bah holds a bachelor's degree in Political science and English Language from University of the Gambia. He is also a final year Law student at the University of the Gambia. Bah also has a series of diplomas in Communication studies.