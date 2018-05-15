14 May 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Europa Call for Mansally After Finnish Cup Triumph

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sulayman Bah

Abdoulie Mansally will be playing in the Europa League qualifiers for the first time after winning the Finnish Cup with premier league side Inter Turku.

The Scorpion was involved in his team's 1-0 win over 13th-time holders of the Cup HJK Helsinki courtesy of a goal scored in the 82 minutes by teammate Kunigas.

The victory had Inter-Turku getting 50,000 euros richer and adding icing on the cake, the outfit automatically qualifies for the Europa League qualifiers.

The Europa League -formerly dubbed the UEFA Cup - is Europe's second most competitive inter-club football behind the Uefa Champions League.

Having spent over a decade in American top flight football, winger-turned defender Mansally will be getting a taste of European football at last following the weekend's Cup triumph.

The former New England Revolution and Real Salt Lake star joined Inter-Turku at start of the new season having run down his contract with PS Kemi where he had a near 12-month stint with compatriot Momodou Ceesay.

Pa Saikou Kujabi, Tijan Jaiteh, Hamza Barry, Pa Modou Jagne, Demba savage, Ousman Jallow, Ebrima Sohna and Macoumba Kandji are among a host of Gambian players to have previously starred in the prestigious competition.

Elsewhere, Ali Sowe scored his 20th league goal for champions-elect Skenderbeu Korce of Albania in their 3-1 defeat to Teuta Durres.

Gambia

Banjul Elects First Female Mayor Rohey Malick Lowe

The City of Banjul made history by electing its first female mayor. Mayoress-elect Rohey Malick Lowe will be the first… Read more »

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.