Gambia: Europa Call for Mansally After Finnish Cup Triumph

Abdoulie Mansally will be playing in the Europa League qualifiers for the first time after winning the Finnish Cup with premier league side Inter Turku.

The Scorpion was involved in his team's 1-0 win over 13th-time holders of the Cup HJK Helsinki courtesy of a goal scored in the 82 minutes by teammate Kunigas.

The victory had Inter-Turku getting 50,000 euros richer and adding icing on the cake, the outfit automatically qualifies for the Europa League qualifiers.

The Europa League -formerly dubbed the UEFA Cup - is Europe's second most competitive inter-club football behind the Uefa Champions League.

Having spent over a decade in American top flight football, winger-turned defender Mansally will be getting a taste of European football at last following the weekend's Cup triumph.

The former New England Revolution and Real Salt Lake star joined Inter-Turku at start of the new season having run down his contract with PS Kemi where he had a near 12-month stint with compatriot Momodou Ceesay.

Pa Saikou Kujabi, Tijan Jaiteh, Hamza Barry, Pa Modou Jagne, Demba savage, Ousman Jallow, Ebrima Sohna and Macoumba Kandji are among a host of Gambian players to have previously starred in the prestigious competition.

Elsewhere, Ali Sowe scored his 20th league goal for champions-elect Skenderbeu Korce of Albania in their 3-1 defeat to Teuta Durres.