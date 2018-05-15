14 May 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Tension Between UDP and APRC Supporters

Photo: This is Africa
Rohey Malick Lowe
By Yankuba Jallow And Mustapha Jallow

Troubled brewed just outside the home of the Interim Party Chairman of APRC, Fabakary Tombong Jatta, when a large number of UDP supporters stood outside threatening to attack him and other APRC supporters on Sunday the 13th May, 2018, a day after the elections were declared by the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC).

All in their usual yellow dressing, the UDP supporters were seen standing at the main gate of his residence chanting unpleasant songs.

It was observed that 16 PIU officials dressed in their uniform, with helmet and tear gas as well as guns prevented the crowd from surging forward.

It all started when a large crowd of UDP supporters chanted unpleasant remarks as they passed Mr Jatta's home, where APRC supporters were gathered. This led to stone throwing and eventually the UDP supporters stayed just outside the home threatening to attack. The PIU personnel could be seen calming the APRC supporters not to retaliate and they remained calm.

