Ethiopia: Clicking Spurs Peace, Growth

editorial

Enduring serenity and ever-thriving Chemistry are the decisive ingredients that allow a developing nation harness its bountiful natural resources for effective utilization to bid farewell to debilitating penury and surge ahead on the avenue of growth.

But towards their furtherance, the ingredients presuppose unity of purpose and thought,which obligate an open discussion to straighten out knotty issues.

It is in cognizance of the aforementioned fact ,Prime Minister Abiy Ahemed had been crisscrossing the country to streamline disarrayed sentiments and enthuse citizens to keep on lending hands to the developmental thrust the country is envisioning. In converging hearts and minds, his visits have turned out fruitful.

Unless reinforced by tranquility in the neighborhood, the peace within could be but anomalous, for the disturbance of peace in the neighborhood one way or another could have a spillover or a domino effect.Here, it is worth to take a stock that Ethiopia is ensconced in a volatile horn region. Still, some instance of instability are apparent in some quarters that could mar the tranquility of the east African region. To parry the specter of such a tragic unfolding, clicking with neighboring countries is a sagacious move.

Moreover, forging vibrant ties in the socioeconomic and cultural fronts with neighbors helps a nation like Ethiopia,all-out to actualize a rapid socioeconomic deliverance, benefit a lot by way of back scratching. All the more so, as the nation, which abounds in natural resources and that aims at joining the ranks of middle income countries making a leap into industrialization, is a landlocked one.

Via a win-win approach, finding ways how it could develop and manage its own port for a swift conduct of transit and transaction allows the nation easily materialize its long-cherished dream of hitchhiking its development.

Raw materials that feed its industries, mushrooming through out the country, could easily elbow their ways to hinterland. Conversely, export items, the semi and fully processed ones and commodities inclusive ,could find their way to the global market.

As Ethiopia handles an elephantine segment of its foreign trade through Djibouti's port, if it develops and manages it own port there it will render its trade system vibrant to emerge more efficient. By way of mutual benefit, Ethiopia could invite the latter involve in Ethiopia's telecommunication, airlines and electric power sector.

Also it is cognizant of this fact the premier is on a visiting tour to neighboring countries. The state visit and the agreement signed among peaceful neighboring countries has a huge implication specially in fast-tracking growth. IGAD member states' ties are a wide-range ones-- historic,cultural,economic and political. Thus the significance of the clicking with each other goes without saying as it takes the aforementioned backdrops into account.

There is no gainsaying that fostering economic cooperation goes a long way in to facilitating political integration, much decisive to the volatile region. For countries having time tested people-to-people relation political integration will not be a hard nut to crack. If we take Ethiopia and Djibouti, the glaring historical, cultural and economic ties between the two countries could afford them set an exemplary integration to countries of the continent.

As Ethiopia could have easy access to the port Sudan, availing itself such an opportunity will help the country spearhead its economic growth on top of reinforcing its diplomatic ties with the latter.

It has been years since Ethiopia turned out to be an investment hub. Developing and managing ports therefore will give a kiss of life to the flow of Foreign Direct Investment,showing an upward swing in the country in the course of the past two decades. It as well buttresses the push towards better yields,efficiency and effectiveness. Simultaneously, the trend will allow the country zoom its eyes to untapped but beneficial resources.

Aside from breathing life into infrastructural facilities that link neighboring states,the economic integration will promote taxation and import and export trade. Had Ethiopia not been hamstrung by a constraint of ports, it could manage by itself, it could have doubled the developmental feat it showcased in the economic front.

Mindful to the common growth they could crystallize if they close ranks, regions of the horn are expected to display Chemistry. Prime Minister Abiy's move towards this end is laudatory.