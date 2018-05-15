14 May 2018

Morocco: Portuguese Parliament Approves Motion of Support for Sahrawi People's Self-Determination

Lisbon — Portuguese Parliament has approved a motion of support for Sahrawi people in their struggle for independence, and in which the MPs called on the government to promote an action in favour of the right of Sahrawis to self-determination, said local media.

During a plenary session held on 11 May at Portugal's Parliament, the MPs reaffirmed, in the motion proposed by the Parliamentary Group of the Portuguese Communist Party, their support to the efforts for the resumption of an effective negotiation process for a just, peaceful and lasting solution to the Western Sahara conflict, said the source.

They also underlined that a just and lasting solution to the conflict entails the end of Morocco's illegal occupation of Western Sahara and its human rights abuses, added the source.

The MPs called on the Portuguese government, as part of its foreign policy, to promote actions in favour of achieving the Sahrawi people's right to self-determination, especially within international institutions where Portugal is represented, said the source.

