15 May 2018

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Indigenisation Reversal - Canadian Miner Looks to Buy Out Zimbabwe Partners

Tagged:

Related Topics

Zimbabwe focussed gold miner Caledonia is looking to buy out its local partners as it capitalises on a liberalisation of the laws governing the mining sector.

Aim-listed and Canada-based Caledonia is "actively engaged" with two of the indigenous groups that own stakes in its Blanket gold mine as it looks to raise its ownership back above 49pc.

Steve Curtis, chief executive, said that the gold sector was no longer subject to onerous rules imposed by previous president Robert Mugabe, which had stipulated that foreign companies must sell down their holdings below 50pct to give indigenous groups a boost.

imbabwe-based gold miner Caledonia is looking to buy out its local partners as it capitalises on a liberalisation of the laws governing the mining sector.

Aim-listed Caledonia is "actively engaged" with two of the indigenous groups that own stakes in its Blanket gold mine as it looks to raise its ownership back above 49pct.

Steve Curtis, chief executive, said that the gold sector was no longer subject to onerous rules imposed by previous president Robert Mugabe, which had stipulated that foreign companies must sell down their holdings below 50pct to give indigenous groups a boost.

Curtis said there had been "significant mood changes" since Mugabe was deposed, with the government keen to promote the message that it is "open for business". Zimbabwe is due to hold elections in July.

Caledonia, one of the few listed companies with mines in Zimbabwe, has continued to invest despite the political upheaval. It has embarked on a five-year, $70m expansion programme of its Blanket mine, which will see it sink a new shaft and build a new gold mine below the existing one by 2021.

In the first quarter of this year, Caledonia's production rose 1pct while net profits jumped 35pct to $3.2m, boosted by higher gold prices.

Analysts at SP Angel said: "It is encouraging to hear of the improving climate for mining investment in Zimbabwe and that the investment programme at the Blanket mine remains on track."

Zimbabwe

Journalist Helps Bust Ivory Dealers

An Australian journalist who entered into the country as a tourist gave away a syndicate of ivory dealers to the police… Read more »

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.