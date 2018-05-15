Botswana: PRNigeria Bags Multiple African Awards in Botswana

Image Merchants Promotion Limited, publisher of PRNigeria and Economic Confidential has yet again won multiple public relations awards at the 2018 annual conference of African Public Relations Association (APRA) in Gaborone, Botswana. African PR practitioners at the conference also re-elected Yomi Badejo-Okusanya from Nigeria as APRA President for another two-year tenure. Robyn de Villiers from South Africa and Jane Gitau from Kenya were re-elected as Vice President and Secretary General of the association respectively.

The annual award organised by Holmes Report in collaboration with APRA recognises Superior Achievement in Branding Reputation and Engagement (SABRE).

The multiple awards which were presented to the founder of the indigenous Nigeria's PR firm, Mr. Yushau A. Shuaib, include Issue and Crisis Management Award for the best campaign through his book Boko Haram Media War: An Encounter with the Spymaster, Public Education Award for a Comprehensive Campaign on Prison Decongestion in Nigeria and Certificate of Excellence for Public Sector/Government Campaign undertaken for the Nigerian Prison Service (NPS).

"This year saw not only a significant increase in the number of entries but a real improvement in quality, too," said Paul Holmes, who chaired the SABRE judges. "Across Africa, public relations people are producing creative, innovative, and socially-beneficial PR campaigns, engaging consumers and other stakeholders, and driving meaningful results. The best work in Africa is also among the best work in the world."

While speaking on the awards Shuaib said, "It is an honour for an indigenous PR firm to once again be listed among the leading PR firms in the world for the SABRE awards. The awards encourage us to sustain our professional commitments and working relationship with our stakeholders, clients and communities through our young, creative and wonderful staff."

The Director of Nigeria's Defence Information, Brigadier General John Agim and that of Airforce Public Relations Air Vice Marshal Olatokunbo Adesanya, who were at the annual event, commended the efforts of the publisher of PRNigeria in ensuring adequate and timely release of information on the country's security agencies in the most professional manner.