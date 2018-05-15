Cameroon: Living Together - Promotion Activities Launched Today

The second edition of what has been dubbed "Unity and National Integration Village" will be launched in Yaounde today, May 15 as part of festivities of National Day celebrations.

All roads intended to add a fresh impetus to Cameroon's national unity, integration and consolidation of living together will this Wednesday, May 15, 2018 lead to the National Museum in Yaounde where activities dubbed " Unity and National Integration Village" will be launched by the representative of the Head of State, Paul Biya. This will be within the framework of activities of the second edition of Cameroon's living together week. The activities are part of the civilian manifestations leading up to the celebration of the 2018 National Day of Cameroon on Sunday, May 20 which will take place on the theme, "Cameroonian citizens, let us remain united in diversity and preserve social peace, for a stable, indivisible and prosperous Cameroon." Activities in the nation's capital, Yaounde will take place in the National Museum premises that has been given a face lift and partitioned to tell the story of the four cultural spheres of Cameroon. The general coordinator of the Unity and National Integration Village 2018 , Marc Armand Sandjok who is Assistant Inspector N° 1 in charge of Programmes in the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Civic Education flanked by his collaborators was on the festivities site on May 14, 2018 to ensure perfect preparations. Indeed, there were beehive activities mainly characterized by the installation of exhibitors, animation stands, simulation of the itinerary of officials during art exhibition and debriefing. By midday, the various exhibitors increasingly streamed in with their equipment while others were still in search of space. Before the official launching ceremony of the activities today, there will be Cameroonians living together march that will start at 7 a.m. and end at 9 a.m. The culminating point for the march will be at the National Museum. The launching ceremony and the official art exhibition at the Unity and National Integration Village will be between 9 a.m. and 12 a.m. This will be followed in the afternoon by an educational talk on the theme, "The strategies and determinants of living together." Other themes that will be treated in the form of round-table discussions, conference-debates include, "Cameroon's living together: everyone's concern", Multiculturalism, national unity and living together, a Cameroonian identity to consolidate", "National Crossroads of Cameroon's living together", "Cameroonians living together: let's talk about it". Besides the educational talks, other key activities in the Unity and National Integration Village include socio-educational exchanges, training and demonstration of heritage know-how, living together Olympiads, animation of Cameroon's living together chats. There will also be gastronomic and promotional trade fair showcasing the culinary wealth of Cameroon's four cultural spheres which are Sudano- Sahelian, Sawa, Grassfield and Fang-Beti, exhibition fair of Cameroon's various cultural spheres, promotional fair of socio- economic initiatives and animation of the Village, as well as other artistic and cultural performances. After the grand march-past parade at the 20th May Avenue on the National Day proper, Sunday, May 20, 2018, activities of the Unity and National Village will be concluded with the Cameroonians living together Grand Mega concert.