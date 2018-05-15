15 May 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: ZRP Steps Up Fight Against Corruption

Tagged:

Related Topics

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga says the new Anti-Corruption Unit in its ranks will help the force in fighting "the cancerous scourge of corruption".

The ZRP launched the specialised unit on Thursday last week as part of efforts to effectively investigate all corruption cases in the country.

Comm-Gen Matanga said the new unit was established to investigate all corruption cases at every level.

"The ZRP Anti-Corruption Unit will no doubt be a huge success, particularly in the fight against the cancerous scourge of corruption," he said.

He said the role the media play in the fight against corruption is exceedingly paramount.

Criminal Investigations Department (CID) director Senior Assistant Commissioner Stephen Mutamba said corruption affected business credibility and impeded Government's efforts to turn around the economy.

"Corruption, in its numerous forms which include robbery, bribery, embezzlement, favouritism and extortion, is probably as old as humanity itself.

"It is therefore apparent that this age-old crime has woven around itself layers of intricacy and complexity," said Snr Asst Mutamba.

He assured the nation the unit would thoroughly investigate all corruption cases and bring to book all those who would be im- plicated.

Speaking at the launch and commissioning of the unit's offices at Morris Depot in Harare, Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Dr Obert Mpofu said the force would be working together with the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) and other agencies to curb corruption.

Zimbabwe

Journalist Helps Bust Ivory Dealers

An Australian journalist who entered into the country as a tourist gave away a syndicate of ivory dealers to the police… Read more »

Read the original article on The Herald.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.