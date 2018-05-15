Zanu-PF primary election reruns started on a low note yesterday, with ballot papers in most constituencies arriving late, a development that saw the polls extended to today.

In Mashonaland West, reruns were ordered in six constituencies namely Zvimba North, Zvimba South, Makonde, Chegutu West and Chegutu East.

Dispatching of ballot papers proved to be the stumbling block.

Most centres received the ballot papers late.

By midday ballot papers for the Zvimba North constituency had not arrived at the various polling centres and distribution started around 3pm.

There was also confusion over constituency command centres.

In Zvimba North, Zanu-PF supporters in the constituency's 17 party districts were still waiting for the ballot papers while some had already returned home after spending the day waiting to vote.

There are 14 candidates vying for the Zvimba North primaries including Cdes Farai Chiyangwa, Theresa Maburutse, Christopher Shumba, Miriam Bamhare, Dolly Tamanikwa, Rodwell Chitemerere, Joseph Kaundo, Marian Chombo, Goodluck G. Mbiri, Godmire Mufuka, Chamunorwa Chironda, Idah Kamushinda, Chionioni Pasipanodya and Wilbom M. Mehlomakulu.

The primary elections could not be held last time because of the late distribution of ballot papers.

In Zvimba South, where ZIFA president Cde Phillip Chiyangwa wants to represent Zanu-PF against Cde Jesca W. Tapfumaneyi, Cde Crispen Saidi and Cde Sign Chabvonga, there were reports that the elections could continue today.

Voting started late at most centres in Chegutu West, Chegutu East and Makonde constituency owing to the late delivery of ballot material amid indications that the process will continue today.

There were indications that voting could not take place in at least half of the 33 party districts in Makonde amid logistical challenges.

Affected areas include hard to reach areas such as Godzi, Sadoma, Kenzamba, Naison Deep, Mukohwe Valley, Chipfuwamiti, and Kamhonde.

In Chegutu West, voting started around 12pm as a result of late arrival of ballot material.

Voting started around 3pm at some centres in Chegutu East where Cde Webster Shamu faces provincial youth chairman Cde Vengai Musengi and Cde Julius Murombedzi.

Some people gave up and returned home while in some areas including Makonde they were reportedly told to go home and return to vote today.

In Harare South, voting started in the afternoon in most areas after there was a delay in the distribution of voting material.

Voting was still going on by 6pm yesterday, but most queues had been cleared.

There are 12 candidates eyeing Harare South.

These are Cdes Tongai Mnangagwa, Douglas Mahiya, Leornard Tarwireyi, Peter Mathambo, Monday Mugwisi, Paul Mafinini, Nyasha Madzamba, Maxwell Munondo, Tonderayi Nkomo, Reclief Chikwenhure, Henry Ziwerere, and Kingstone Gudyanga.

Some candidates led by Cde Mahiya protested over the presence of Cde Tongai Mnangagwa whom they said did not meet the party's laid down criteria.

They agreed to submit a petition to the party hierarchy.

Cde Tongai Mnangagwa, who cast his vote in Southlands, dismissed the claims.

"People making noise are afraid of the support that I command. I have been in party structures since 2010 and a paid up member. The party's provincial structure and Politburo upheld my candidature on the basis of my track record in the party," said Cde Mnangagwa.

Counting was expected to start as soon as voting had ended.

Voting in Kambuzuma was postponed to today.

This was after voters refused to vote for senatorial candidates only saying they never voted for councillors and National Assembly candidates.

At Kambuzuma 2 community hall, there was commotion as rival groups challenged each other over cell registers.

At the main polling station people gathered late although voting was expected to start at 7am.

People refused to vote when it was announced that they were only going to vote for senatorial candidates.

Eyeing the Senatorial seat are Cdes Cleveria Chizema, Idah Mashonganyika and Oliver Chidau.

Some of the party members shouted at the team deployed from the headquarters to conduct the elections accusing them of bias.

They alleged that the cell registers supposed to be used were doctored.

The candidates in Kambuzuma are Tinashe Maduza, Samuel Chinyowa, Simbarashe Mupandanyama and David Mubaiwa.

In Shamva North former Cabinet Minister, Cde Nicholas Goche, and journalist Cde Stanley Karombo withdrew from the race yesterday leaving three candidates to battle it out.

Although Cde Goche was not readily available for a comment, Cde Karombo could only say his withdrawal was influenced by alleged vote buying allegations.

The candidates who battled it out include Cdes Zex Pamacheche, Ryan Dhokwani and Oscar Gorerino.

Shamva South had nine candidates vying for the ticket to represent Zanu-PF, among them Cdes Joseph Mapiki, Branwell Bushu, Big Makumbe, Grashan Nyanhete, Cosam Dhimuye, Isaac Chinodakufa, Lameck Chivanano, Clopas Mupeasu and Smark Bhoga.

In Shamva South, at least 78 voters were barred from voting as their names were not in the cell registers.

Although elections were scheduled to end at 5pm, queues were still there in both constituencies.

In Manicaland, thousands of Zanu-PF supporters turned up for the re-runs in Buhera West.

Voting materials were dispatched from Murambinda Rural District Council under the watch of the contestants and their agents.

Voting started mid-morning without any hitches in a contest pitting incumbent legislator Cde Oliver Mandipaka against Cdes Gelly Muti, Aaron Mupandawana, Soul Nzuma, Wilson Nzuma and Prosper Nyawo.

Voting was still going on at some centres last night.

Cde Saul Nzuma won the initial election, but it was reversed after a number of irregularities were cited.

In most centres visited by The Herald, voting materials arrived early, but disputes over purported irregularities caused delays and the complete abandonment of voting at centres like Mutare North's Ward 34.

Provincial political commissar Cde Gift Kagweda said the voting process was largely smooth.

"Some centres concluded voting well before 6pm and are already bringing their results to the command centre for authentication by our three commissioners before they are sent to Harare pending their announcement," said Cde Kagweda.

At Nyagundi Secondary School polling station, Ward 34, people refused to vote after realising that they were only voting for a councillor without the senatorial and parliamentary candidates.

In other centres in the constituency, voting started late in the day with low voter turnout attributed to apathy.

At Mupfumi Farm, less than 50 people turned up, but polling officers only arrived after 10:30am.

In ward 6, Makoni Central, senator Shadreck Chipanga's name was missing on the ballot paper, which saw an ad-hoc decision being made to do away with the ballot papers.

Voters were given papers to write the full name of their preferred candidates.

The re-runs in all Makoni constituencies were for senatorial, women's quota and local government seats.

There was low voter turnout in the 10 urban wards of Makoni Central with some centres recording less than 20 voters by 10am.

In Headlands voting started after 1pm.

One candidate, Cde Martin Kupiya, withdrew from the race as his name was not on the ballot paper.

His opponent -- Cde Kephas Jena -- did not vote as his name was not on the cell register.

Voting started early in Chipinge Central with a significant number of people casting their votes by midday.

Only village and cell registers which were verified during the weekend were used.

In Mutare West, voting was delayed as the name of one aspiring candidate, Cde Freddy Mushipe, was missing on the ballot paper.

His name was later added to the ballot paper.

In Chikanga-Dangamvura constituency, some voters were turned away for not appearing in the register, raising concerns of register manipulation.

Voting was still in progress at all four polling centres in Mutare West by 5pm.

Efforts to get a comment from Zanu-PF national political commissar Cde Engelbert Rugeje were fruitless yesterday.