15 May 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Govt Rolls Out Anti-Cancer Vaccine in Schools

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Paidamoyo Chipunza

Government yesterday began the national roll-out of anti-cancer vaccine to girls between the ages of 10 and 14 years with a sizable number of girls agreeing to receiving the treatment in Harare.

In Harare, the programme will run for a week in schools and for a month at health centres.

Parirenyatwa Hospital primary healthcare clinic sister-in-charge Mrs Sekeni Nyakubaya, said they managed to vaccinate about 400 girls from David Livingstone Primary School yesterday.

She said although they initially faced resistance from the pupils, they eventually vaccinated the majority of them with permission from their guardians.

Avenues Junior School also sent its pupils for vaccination at David Livingstone School.

"There were some refusals initially from the pupils, but they were all later vaccinated after getting consent from their guardians," said Sister Nyakubaya.

She said a few logistical challenges also cropped up such as lack of the Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) vaccination cards, but they had to improvise and use measles cards instead.

She said there was also some resistance from private schools within their jurisdiction with most parents preferring to have their children vaccinated at private health centres.

Today (Tuesday) the clinic will send outreach teams to Girls High School, Dominican Convent and Queen Elizabeth High School.

Other schools will also be covered by clinics within their proximity.

Disease prevention and epidemiology director in the Ministry of Health and Child Care Dr Portia Manangazira said the programme kicked off well throughout the country despite the few logistical challenges. She said the country has more schools (over 9 000) compared to about 1 800 health facilities hence spreading the vaccination between Monday and Friday.

Zimbabwe

Journalist Helps Bust Ivory Dealers

An Australian journalist who entered into the country as a tourist gave away a syndicate of ivory dealers to the police… Read more »

Read the original article on The Herald.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.