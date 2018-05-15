South Africa: Gauteng Health On Passing On of Mr Ntswanisi

press release

The Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital management is saddened by the passing of Mr Ntsanwisi and wishes to extend its deepest condolences to his family.

On Saturday morning a patient who was admitted in the same ward with Mr Ntsanwisi attacked him and another patient with a drip stand.

"The hospital has since reported this unfortunate incident to the South African Police Services. This has never happened before in our facility, we are shocked by the incident and I would like to take this opportunity to also rectify false reports that the alleged perpetrator is a psychiatric patient. In fact the patient had no record of psychiatry disorder nowhere are there any signs of hostile behaviour shown by the patient prior to the incident", said the acting CEO Dr Sifiso Maseko.

"Yesterday morning, both staff members and patients received counselling and the hospital management also visited the Ntsanwisi family to offer condolences and explore ways of working together throughout this painful period.

"We have made an undertaking to provide counselling services to the family members and this has been welcomed. There are no words that can express our pain about this unfortunate incident, we will continue to offer necessary support to the family", added Dr Maseko.

The patient and staff safety remains a high priority to us and we will look at how we can further strengthen security in our wards.

Issued by: Gauteng Health