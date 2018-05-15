15 May 2018

The Reporter (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Long-Serving Officials Discharged

Tagged:

Related Topics

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PHD) has retired five long-serving government officials and members of the Prime Minister's advisory team today including the EPRDF's old-guard and head of the Foreign Relations Strategic Research Institute, Sebhat Nega aka Aboy Sebhat.

According to the statement released from the Office of the Prime Minister today, the administration of Prime Minister Abiy is "continuing on the process of renewing top leadership of government institutions" to deliver on "the aspiration of the people for development and growth".

According to statement, other long-serving government officials: Kassu Ilala (PhD), from Policy Research Institute, Belete Taffere, from Integrated Land Management, Planning and Policy Project, Tadesse Haile, from Trade and Industry Policy Planning and Execution, and Mekonnen Manyazewal, from Policy Research Institute, were also honorably discharged to their pension to day.

Furthermore, the statement also notes that the Prime Minister will continue to retire long-serving and veteran government officials from their position.

Ethiopia

We are all winners with AfCFTA, Ethiopian PM tells ECA Conference of Ministers.

ADDIS ABABA, 14 MAY 2018: The transformational opportunities offered by the African Continental Free Trade Area together… Read more »

Read the original article on Reporter.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Reporter. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.