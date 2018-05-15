Ethiopia: Long-Serving Officials Discharged

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PHD) has retired five long-serving government officials and members of the Prime Minister's advisory team today including the EPRDF's old-guard and head of the Foreign Relations Strategic Research Institute, Sebhat Nega aka Aboy Sebhat.

According to the statement released from the Office of the Prime Minister today, the administration of Prime Minister Abiy is "continuing on the process of renewing top leadership of government institutions" to deliver on "the aspiration of the people for development and growth".

According to statement, other long-serving government officials: Kassu Ilala (PhD), from Policy Research Institute, Belete Taffere, from Integrated Land Management, Planning and Policy Project, Tadesse Haile, from Trade and Industry Policy Planning and Execution, and Mekonnen Manyazewal, from Policy Research Institute, were also honorably discharged to their pension to day.

Furthermore, the statement also notes that the Prime Minister will continue to retire long-serving and veteran government officials from their position.