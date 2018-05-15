Libya: 18 Killed, Scores Injured in Libya Tribal Wars

Tripoli — SOME 18 civilians have died and 86 injured after recurring clashes between rival tribal groups in southwestern Libya. Humanitarian health agencies are resultantly battling low blood transfusion stocks.

The bloodshed is a result of skirmishes between the Tebu and Awlad Suleiman communities in the Sebha city. Tensions have re-escalated after a temporary ceasefire had been negotiated.

Humanitarian officials have also reported multiple casualties among fighters. The city is facing a shortage of medical personnel, essential medicines and medical supplies.

Following renewed fighting, the Sebha blood bank is requesting urgent blood donations. The Sebha Medical Centre remains inaccessible particularly to the Tebu tribe following restrictions along the main roads.

Access to basic services and commodities, such as education, water and fuel, is also restricted due to the clashes. Schools in areas most affected by conflict have been closed.

The latest escalation of violence between the tribes began in February. Human trafficking and competition over smuggling routes have been blamed for the resurgence.

Use of heavy and indiscriminate weaponry by the rival tribes has flouted a ceasefire mediated by the Humanitarian Dialogue. The civil war in the North African country has assumed deadly tribal dimensions since the ouster and murder of the then president, Muammar Gaddafi, in 2011.

More than 10 000 civilians have been killed.