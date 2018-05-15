Ethiopia: There Is a Need to Expand the Health Insurance's Frontier

The Ethiopian Health Insurance Agency (EHIA) aims to further ripple its services confined to Addis Ababa to the emerging four national states to render more citizens beneficiaries of its services.

EHIA plans to carry out its plan selecting 10 woredas in 10sub cities, Asefa Yirgalem, the communication and mobilization Directorate Director of EHIA , told The Ethiopian Herald.

EHIA has been undertaking awareness creation works and preparing to launch a pilot program as per the action plan of the budget year 2018GC to ensure mental peace of society. To this effect, the Agency has been doing lots of things such as using all media outlets to air dramas and films and distribute leaflets, among others.

The implementation task will not only be carried out with in government health organizations but also it needs to take place in the private sector. Towards the required end, a discussion forum must be facilitated with private health organizations so that they digest government's action plan and chime in with government 's set price .

The objective is to enable EHIA allow citizens two types of insurance services accessible for the people of Ethiopia, as Asefa noted.

According to him, they are based on Social Health Insurance (CBHI) system and Social Health Insurance (SHI) systems,Asefa added.

CBHI largely cater service for citizens in the countryside .But it also embraces people in urban areas working in informal sectors engaged in petty trade and menial jobs.

Anyone who can pay the contribution fee could enjoy a green light for membership. The minimum wage rate for people in the countryside is 240Birr per annum while the other urban area 350 Ethiopian Birr per annum.

When they or their family members encounter health problems, members having ID card, can take treatment starting from health centers up to general referral Hospitals as per the decision of health center officials .

A green light to SHI system of insurance focuses on life-saving medical treatments like follow up for long period,surgery,mothers' delivery, laboratory services as ordered by physicians, patient wards and others. Supportive health care services are precluded . Up on getting membership one could be rest assured 100% medical cost coverage, Asefa noted.