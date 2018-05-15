15 May 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: After 6 Months Delay, Senate to Present Budget Report

Photo: MBuhari/Twitter
President Muhammadu Buhari presents 2018 national budget
By Ismail Mudashir

Six months after President Muhammadu Buhari presented the 2018 budget, the Senate has today listed the presentation of the report of the document in its today's program.

The report of the Senate Committee on Appropriations chaired by Senator Danjuma Goje is number six items on today's order paper.

The budget was presented by President Buhari on November 7, last year, one month earlier than when the 2017 budget was submitted.

The early presentation was to return the country's to the January to December fiscal year.

Daily Trust reports that the two previous budgets of this administration which were presented in December, 2016 and 2017 where passed in March and April respectively.

