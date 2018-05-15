15 May 2018

Nigeria: Suspected Monkeypox Patient Admitted in Jos Hospital - Official

By Andrew Ajijah

A patient suspected to have been infected by monkeypox disease has been admitted into the Bingham University Teaching Hospital Jos, Plateau State, a missionary-owned teaching hospital.

The Plateau State commissioner for health, Kuden Kamshak, confirmed the incident to journalists in Jos on Tuesday, adding that the patient was still being treated as a suspected case of the disease.

"Blood samples of the suspected patient have been sent to Abuja for examination, to confirm whether or not it is monkeypox." Mr Kamshak explained.

He added that "the results of the lab tests are still being awaited."

The health official, however, call edfor calm and encouraged citizens to not panic.

"No need for panicking, all necessary measures have been put in placed by the state government to contain any likely spread," he said.

It will be recalled that suspected cases of Monkeypox were reported in 23 states of Nigeria and the federal capital territory last year leading to some deaths.

The affected states then, included: Abia, Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Benue, Cross River, Delta, Edo, Ekiti, Enugu, Imo, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kogi, Kwara, Lagos, Ondo, Oyo, Nasarawa, Niger, and Rivers States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Nigeria

