Nigeria: Chivita Active Nectar Wins Brand of the Year At LCCI 2018 Awards

A fruit juice brand, Chivita Active Fruit Nectar, was announced Brand of the Year, ahead of other brands at the recently held Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) 2018 Awards. The awards celebrate iconic brands and corporate institutions that have distinguished themselves. The LCCI's Brand of the Year 2018 award is seen as a befitting recognition for a brand that has maintained leadership through superior quality and an innovative approach to integrating active consumer lifestyle and their needs.

The award has reinforced Chivita Active's growing popularity as a high quality, wholesome fruit juice and an enabler for a healthy active life.

While speaking on the awards, Director-General, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Muda Yusuf, stated that the annual LCCI Awards recognises, celebrates and promotes institutions and brands that have exhibited the core values of best business practices, growth through innovations and have positively impacted the society.

"Our Brand of the Year, Chivita Active, emerged the top brand in the highly competitive category following a pain-staking selection process, robust research and extensive market intelligence. The brand has grown through innovation and is positively impacting on society by encouraging consumers to embrace wellness through active health," he said.

While responding on behalf of Chi Limited, Managing Director, Deepanjan Roy, expressed his heartfelt appreciation for LCCI's recognition to Chivita Active Fruit Nectar. He restated the company's passion to go the extra mile to produce the highest quality of products that nourish the consumers and help them fulfill their aspirations. He said an increasing number of satisfied consumers are embracing Chivita Active's call to start their personal journey of wellness through active health.

Filled with the power of vegetables and fruits, perfectly blended with the goodness of vitamins and fibre, with no preservatives, Chivita Active is currently one of the fastest growing and sought-after juice brand in the Nigerian juice market.

The LCCI Brand of the Year 2018 Award is the latest recognition for Chivita Active. In 2017, Marketing World Award honoured the brand for 'Best Use of Packaging' for its ambient and aseptic packaging, as well as cutting edge designs that allow for the best delivery.