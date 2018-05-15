Nigeria: National Assembly Receives 2018 Budget Report

The National Assembly on Tuesday received the report of its appropriation committees on the 2018 budget.

The report was submitted at both Senate and House of Representatives.

At the Senate, the report was submitted by Danjuma Goje, chairman Senate committee on appropriations.

President Muhammadu Buhari in November 2017 presented an N8.6 trillion 2018 budget before a joint session of the National Assembly.

Passage of the bill was however delayed as the lawmakers accused heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of refusing to submit details of budget proposal and failing to make appearances beforerelevant committees.

The MDAs on the other hand accused the federal lawmakers of demanding bribes as conditions for passing the 2018 budget.

The report is expected to be deliberated upon by the lawmakers before the end of the week. The deliberation is expected to be followed by the passage of the bill.