15 May 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Otodo-Gbame Residents Beseige RCCG Headquarters, Want Adeboye to Plead With Osinbajo

By Oladeinde Olawoyin

Evicted residents of Otodo-Gbame waterfront communities on Tuesday besieged the headquarters of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, in Oyingbo.

The evicted residents, who came via boats said they were out to present a letter to the General Overseer of the Church, Enoch Adeboye, intimating him about their plights.

They also explained that they are pleading with Mr Adeboye to speak to the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, to intervene in the lingering Otodo-Gbame crisis.

Mr Osinbajo is a pastor of Redeemed Church.

The residents, who were joined by their residents of other waterfront communities, said they have been through harsh conditions since the final eviction.

Supported by some human rights organisation, they were still at the RCCG headquarters as at the time of this report.

PREMIUM TIMES has reported on the plight of the residents since their forced eviction by the Lagos State government despite a court order.

Details later...

