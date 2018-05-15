Kenya: Owner of Solai Dam Blames Heavy Rains for Dam Wall Collapse

Nairobi — The owner the dam that caused the death of 48 people in Solai now says heavy rainfall in Dundori forest resulted in the tragedy after it damaged its walls.

Through a statement, Solai Group Chairman Mansukh Patel stated that this caused massive soil erosion with high pressure water loaded with dead stumps logs and big boulders damaging the walls of the dam.

"On Wednesday, May 9th, we lost 47 precious lives to the Solai dam tragedy. We the Patel family of Solai and members of the Patel Farm management would like to express our deepest condolences," he stated.

On Monday morning, a body of an 11 year-old boy was recovered, while two others were found the day before raising the death toll 48.

"Since 1935, the Patel family has been an integral part of the Solai community and has always supported projects that uplift the general standard of living of the Wananchi. We are currently investigation how this could have happened and deeply regret the occurrence."

He explained that this caused a huge gush of water into the farm and outlying settlements resulting in the tragedy.

He assured that the Patel Farm management is working round the clock with the government and its engineers to provide the necessary resources to displaced families affected.