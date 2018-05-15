15 May 2018

United Nations Children's Fund (New York)

Burundi: UNICEF Denounces Killing of Children

UNICEF has denounced an attack that killed more than 25 people including 11 children, on 11 May in northwest Burundi.

According to several reports, children were deliberately targeted after a village in Cibitoke province was attacked.

“Children need peace and protection, always,” said Leila Pakkala, UNICEF’s Regional Director for Eastern and Southern Africa. “UNICEF calls on all parties to immediately ensure full respect of children’s right to safety, and their protection from violence."

As Burundi holds polls this week in a referendum, UNICEF emphasises that protecting children and upholding their rights is a shared responsibility.

UNICEF in Burundi supports the Government of Burundi to reinforce community-based child protection mechanisms through collaboration with strengthened child protection committees and civil society partners, so as to prevent threats to child wellbeing.

UNICEF promotes the rights and wellbeing of every child, in everything we do. Together with our partners, we work in 190 countries and territories to translate that commitment into practical action, focusing special effort on reaching the most vulnerable and excluded children, to the benefit of all children, everywhere.

 James Elder, UNICEF Regional Chief of Communication

