7 May 2018

Zimbabwe Standard (Harare)

Zimbabwe: PSL, ZBC Seal Broadcast Deal

The national public broadcaster, Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) and the Premier Soccer League (PSL) have announced a new partnership that will finally bring top-flight games to television viewers and radio listeners at home.

"The Premier Soccer League and Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation are pleased to announce that they have agreed to broadcast Castle Lager Premier Soccer League matches on ZBC television and radio stations," the parties said in a joint statement yesterday.

"The agreement follows the successful completion of the media broadcasting rights tender process and negotiations. We advise that broadcasting of league matches will commence during Castle Lager PSL matchday 10 fixtures to be played over the weekend of 5 and 6 May 2018.

"We are confident that this partnership will be mutually beneficial to both organisations. The Premier Soccer League and ZBC will continue to work together to develop the game of football."

The new deal between PSL and ZBC comes after the expiry of the former's six-year broadcasting rights deal with SuperSport at the end of the 2017 season.

Read the original article on Zimbabwe Standard.

