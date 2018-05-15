Somalia Beefs Up Mogadishu Security Ahead of Ramadan

Somalia security forces have beefed up security in major urban centers in the restive capital city, Mogadishu ahead of Islamic holy month of Ramadan which begins worldwide within the week.

Somali Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire who toured several districts in Mogadishu on Monday to assess the security has directed security forces to increase patrols in Mogadishu and its environments to ensure peace prevails during Ramadan.

He also urged the police to remain vigilant and reinforce security by arresting any suspicious characters that may utilize the Ramadhan period to stage attacks in the country.

Based on past experience, the al-Qaeda allied militant group normally stages attacks during the holy month of Ramadan and their main targets have been urban centers, military bases and other public places such as hotels, markets and busy restaurants requested by many people including military bases.

On Friday, the African Union Mission in Somalia said, in collaboration with the Somali Police Force, it will conduct patrols throughout the Ramadan period.

"We have always had challenges during that month of Ramadan; we always get propping attacks from the al-Shabab but this time, we want to ensure that our brothers observe the fasting peacefully," said Brig. Paul L'Okech, the Uganda contingent commander in Somalia.

L'Okech said the allied forces will carry out pre-emptive measures to thwart all attacks by the insurgents in Mogadishu and its environs.