15 May 2018

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Qatar Pledges Support for Somalia Amid UAE Tensions

Qatar's Emir held talks on Monday with the Somali president in Doha and pledged support for the East African country, amid tensions between the two countries and the UAE.

Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani said that the relationship between Qatar and Somalia was one of "brotherhood and mutual respect".

"Qatar will continue to support the unity, stability, sovereignty, and well-being of the people of Somalia," he wrote on Twitter.

The meeting between the Emir and President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed comes at a particularly sensitive time.

Qatar is fast approaching the first anniversary of an entrenched political dispute, which has seen it isolated by neighboring former allies including the UAE.

African countries have found themselves in the fallout over the bitter Gulf crisis, with several breaking off ties with Qatar in support for countries which oppose Doha.

Somalia has refused to take sides, although in recent weeks it has had its own disagreements with the UAE rulers.

A row over the management of Berbera port has prompted Mogadishu to ban Dubai-headquartered company DP World from doing business in Somalia.

The decision was followed by Somali authorities intercepting a plane last month chartered by Emirati diplomats, before reportedly confiscating almost $10 million cash.

