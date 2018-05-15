Somalia, Turkey Discuss Ways to Boost Cooperation

Somalia Deputy Prime Minister, Mahdi Mohamed Guled held talks with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Akdeğ o.n Monday

The leaders discussed wide range issues including education, bilateral relations, and cooperation.

Guleid who is in Ankara on tour of duty said he discussed with Akdağ on means to strengthen the relations between Somali and Turkish governments.

"During my tour of duty in Ankara, I met with the deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Turkey. We discussed on the bilateral relations, cooperation on economy, trade, and education," said Guleid.

In January, Guleid signed an agreement to boost Somalia-Turkey strategic economic partnership with Recep Akdeğ.

The agreement was meant to cement the relations between the countries.

During the signing of the deal in January, Akdeğ said Turkey's investment in Somalia stands is over $100 million.

"This figure forms a foundation to start bigger cooperation in the days to come," said Akdağ.

He predicted that the bilateral trade volume would rise to $200 million from about $120 million in 2016.

Previously, the countries also inked a memorandum of understanding on fishing and fisheries, signed by Turkey's Food, Agriculture and Livestock Minister Ahmet Esref Fakibaba and Somalia's Fisheries and Marine Resources Minister Abdirahman Mohamed Abdi.

Turkey and Somalia have enjoyed long friendly relations, as Turkey invested in many sectors to help modernize Mogadishu, the capital of the Horn of Africa country.