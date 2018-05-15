Africa: Pre-Match Quotes - Esperance Vs Township Rollers

Khaled Ben Yahia (coach, Esperance)

Its going to be a tough game against Township Rollers. We need to grab maximum points from this game and the next one against KCCA to finish this round in a good shape in order to qualify to the next stage. After the first match against Ahly away we have one point like Ahly.

All the teams in this group have good chance of going to the next round. We are missing Taha Yassine Khenissi due to his injury, but Esperance is a big team and whoever plays will do his role for the good of the team.

Ghilane Chaalali (midfielder, Esperance)

It was a good result to get a point away against Ahly and it will help us in the group. We want to have a positive result against Township Rollers to be in a good situation before the coming games which will be played after the World Cup.

All the players are 100% focused and ready for the match and we'll definitely play to win.

Nikola Kavazovic (coach, Township Rollers)

It's a tough game against one of the best teams in Africa. A team with great experience in CAF competitions and that has many experienced players. We're playing to get a point from this game as we're not just playing against Esperance but also against the pressure, fatigue and different weather conditions. I believe what we did till now is a great achievement. Nobody expected that we could go that far.

Maano Ditshupo (captain, Township Rollers)

We are not feeling any pressure, we came here to enjoy playing as nobody can ask us to do more than what we already did. We're enjoying every game as it comes. We fear no one and will play against Esperance to get the best possible result. We are taking each game in time. Reaching the final will be a dream. What we are living now is a dream, but going further will be a much bigger dream too. Let's see what will happen tomorrow