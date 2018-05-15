Africa: Yanga On Revival Mission Against Rayon

Tanzania giants, Young Africans are hoping for a revival of their chances in the Day Two clash against regional rivals, Rayon Sports on Wednesday at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Yanga's newly appointed trainer, Mwinyi Zahera, believes that the return of midfield Papy Kabamba Tshishimbi and Zambia born striker, Obrey Chirwa will be a huge boost for his side.

The duo missed the Group D opener against away to USM Alger of Algeria with the Tanzanians lost 4-0, and will be returning to the team just as central defender, Kelvin Yondani and forward Ibrahim Ajbu.

Yanga rested key players for their recent two domestic games, losing 2-0 to Tanzania Prisons and 1-0 to Mtibwa Sugar on Sunday.

Zahera explains that the concentration is on Rayon game, hence the decision to save his best despite back-to-back defeats on the local front.

"The fixture was a real burden. We came from Algeria and we had two away games in five days. I had to divide the team so that more players can be fit for the Rayon clash. The league is already over and Simba is the champions, we had nothing more to fight for.

"I wanted to improve the fitness level of the players and that's why I stayed in Dar es Salaam with the first team. Our plan is to win the Rayon game and revive our hopes to reach the knockout stage.

"I watched games of Rayon Sports and they have a sharp attack that makes me nervous. We need to take them serious and have to win," Zahera said.

On the other hand, Yanga defender, Andrew Vincent hopes that the return of his defensive partner, Yondani will make things a bit easier based on the latter's experience at the international level.

"We have formed a good partnership with other defenders but I can't deny that when I play with Yondani, I feel more secured. I believe his return will strengthen our defence," said Vincent.

Kenya's Gor Mahia welcomes USM Alger to Nairobi for the other Group D match.

Fixtures

Group A

16.5.2018 13H00 Kinshasa AS Vita (DR Congo) vs ASEC (Cote d'Ivoire)

16.5.2018 13H00 Dormaa Aduana (Ghana) vs Raja (Morocco)

Group B

16.5.2018 13H00 Beira UD Songo (Mozambique) vs RS Berkane (Morocco)

16.5.2018 19H00 Omdurman El Hilal (Sudan) vs El Masry (Egypt)

Group C

16.5.2018 13H00 Brazzaville CARA (Congo) vs Enyimba (Nigeria)

16.5.2018 19H00 Bamako Djoliba (Mali) vs Williamsville (Cote d'Ivoire)

Group D

16.5.2018 16H00 Dar es Salaam Young Africans (Tanzania) vs Rayon Sports (Rwanda)

16.5.2018 16H00 Nairob Gor Mahia (Kenya) vs USM Alger (Algeria)

*All times are in GMT