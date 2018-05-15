Photo: Marvellous Nakamba/Instagram

Zimbabwean midfield ace Marvellous Nakamba.

Italian football giants Fiorentina have edged past German Bundesliga outfit Schalke 04 in the race for the signature of Belgium-based Zimbabwe international midfielder Marvelous Nakamba after making him their key target during the European summer transfer window.

Nakamba has reportedly attracted interest from the two European clubs as his profile continues to grow after a successful debut season with Belgian outfit Club Brugge.

The 24-year-old central midfielder has been in great form for Belgian Jupiler Pro League side, Club Brugge, who signed him from Dutch Eredivisie outfit Vitesse last June on a four-year deal.

German publication Fussballtransfer last week reported that Nakamba's performances had caught the attention of Schalke, who are keen to sign the former Bantu Rovers player during the upcoming transfer window.

The media outlet also revealed that the Bundesliga side had been tracking Nakamba's consistent performances for several months and were looking to add him to their roster as they look to strengthen ahead of next season's Uefa Champions League.

However, according to latest reports from Italy on Friday, Fiorentina appear to be the early favourites to complete the signing of the Zimbabwean after making him their key target of the European summer transfer window.

"Marvelous Nakamba is the first name on Fiorentina's wish list for next season," Italian football website CalcioNews24 reported on Friday evening.

"Nakamba, who arrived in the summer of 2017 from Vitesse for 3 million euros, is among the revelations in the Belgian team. His quality has not gone unnoticed by the Fiorentina scouting team. Scouts of the Tuscan club have closely observed the performance of the Zimbabwean in their last three outings against Charleroi, Standard Liege and Genk."

CalcioNews24, however, noted that Fiorentina faced a tough task to complete Nakamba's signature due to the hefty price tag of at least 15 million euros placed on the player but also due to growing interest for the player from Premier League clubs.

Nakamba, who has been in the past linked with moves to English sides Liverpool, Everton and Newcastle, has made 41 appearances in all competitions this season for Club Brugge, who are closing in on second Belgian Jupiler Pro League title in three years.