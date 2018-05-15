Namibia: Unam Back to Winning Ways

Unam bounced back from their defeat to Wanderers two weeks ago to record a 46-38 win over a spirited Western Suburbs at Suburbs Park on Saturday afternoon.

Having seen their record-breaking 37-match unbeaten run spanning over three years ended by Wanderers during the final game of the first round of the 2018 Namibia Premier Rugby League season with a 37-34 scoreline recently, Unam produced a perfect response to maintain their grip on the top spot of the log.

It was Suburbs who started well, racing to a 7-0 lead inside five minutes after winger Collins Omalu crossed over the dotted line and Justin Nel converted.

Unam hit back with a try of their own through Unomasa Kavita, but Lorenzo Louis failed to convert.

Suburbs took advantage of the missed conversion to surge ahead by scoring two converted tries by Nel.

Romanzo Lento scored the second try of the half for Unam, which was converted by Louis along with a penalty.

The half-time score was 21-15 for Suburbs.

The second half started with Suburbs scoring directly from the kick-off through a Nel try, which he converted to put his side 28-15 ahead.

Unam, however, turned on the gas soon after that and scored three quick tries through captain Bradley Klazen, Jeandre Cloete and Milaan van Wyk.

Louis converted all three tries before the students scored one more converted try and a penalty to take their tally to 46 points.

Suburbs then scored two late tries and converted one as they tried to rally a comeback of their own but it was too little too late.

Each team scored six tries to secure a bonus point, while Suburbs narrowly missed out on a second bonus point for losing by seven points or less.

Unam coach Johan Diergaardt paid tribute to his team, saying they had silenced their critics who had blamed his absence from the bench as the reason for their defeat.

"People focused more on our defeat rather than our record setting achievement over the past four years. They forgot we have about seven players with the national side for the Supersport Challenge and six players out with injuries," he said.

He added that they have been infusing new younger players in the team and that has been going well as they are still on top of the log.

Suburbs coach Shaun Kaizemi said he was disappointed about his team's collapse, saying they had prepared well for the game in the hope of defeating Unam.

In another match played on Saturday, Rehoboth Rugby Club scored four tries without reply en route to beating Reho Falcon 30-0.

On Friday night United beat Wanderers 25-21 at Trustco United Park

- Nampa