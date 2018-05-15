Namibia: Traditional Conflicts Hamper Development in Kunene

The chairperson of the Kunene Regional Council, Julius Kaujova, has blamed traditional leaders for the delay in development of the Kunene region.

In an interview with Nampa on Thursday, Kaujova said most capital projects in the region had not been completed because of conflict between traditional leaders.

"There is a real need for our leaders to change the way they think about the development of the region for the benefit of the people under their jurisdiction, instead of them wanting to be recognised as traditional leaders by the government," he stressed.

He pointed to the dispute between the Kapika brothers - Mutaambanda and Hikuminue - over the chieftainship of the Ombuku Traditional Authority as an example.

According to Kaujova, one delayed project is a garden planned at the Okaoko-Otavi village because of disagreements between some members of the community, which he said was politically motivated.

Kunene governor Marius Sheya was recently forced to postpone a meeting with traditional leaders because they had personal agendas, such as not being recognised by the government, and not developmental issues, as was expected to be discussed.

The governor confirmed recently that he then requested the traditional leaders to come up with developmental issues for their villages when they come for the next meeting on a date still to be determined.

