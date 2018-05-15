Dar es Salaam — France is to double its annual bilateral aid to Tanzania to 100 million euros (Sh273.03 billion) as Paris looks to bolster its diplomatic engagement with friendly countries.

The French ambassador to Tanzania, Mr Frédéric Clavier, said yesterday that France's development funding across various sectors of the Tanzanian economy would be raised from the current 50 million euros annually to cement the two countries' relations.

"I'm four months into my tenure, and I'm pleased to note that one of my objectives here is to double our funding for Tanzania," Mr Clavier said during a visit to the head office of Mwananchi Communications Limited (MCL) in Dar es Salaam.

He added that France views Tanzania as a favourable partner for trade and investment. "It is our view that the country is strategically placed to develop as a regional hub given its geopolitical influence."

Mr Clavier added that France also seeks to promote engagement and dialogue with the government and non-state actors to successfully deliver on the scaled-up local programme.

The envoy mentioned some of the target areas as investment and economy, education, culture, sports and democracy.

"We view dialogue among various parties rather than imposition of our values or ideas as more productive."

Mr Clavier praised the role played by the media in national development, adding that he was impressed by the quality of MCL products.

"I encourage you to continue the good work in raising the standards of journalism in Tanzania," he said, adding that press freedom was a cherished component of development both in Africa and Europe.

The French embassy, he said, will work closely with media organisations to deliver training and sharing of experience to raise the quality of Tanzanian journalists.

"I acknowledge the challenges that you encounter in your daily work, but I'm hopeful that you will continue to uphold professionalism and focus on improving your products."

MCL Executive Editor Bakari Machumu briefed the envoy on the company's work, and welcomed the pledge to partner with France in getting training opportunities for journalists.

He said the local media particularly needed opportunities in the application of new digital technology and data to improve delivery of their stories.